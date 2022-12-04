GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers versus the Chicago Bears is known as one of the biggest rivalries in the NFL. Football fans say they can bond by supporting their favorite teams.



“Like you can be a packer’s fan and I could be a bear’s fan, but we can come together over football and love the game of football and it will bring us TOGETHER,” said Victor McDonald Chicago Bears fan.



The Green Bay Packers defeated the Chicago Bears 28 to 19. Fans of both teams say they always look forward to seeing the two face off.

“I want my team to win, but sometimes your expectations don’t exceed what you want in your mind,” said Mcdonald.

With their most recent win the packers are now 5 and 8 on the season fans say the win is one of the most important victories for the team this year

“It has been a tough year and we’re not use to tough years, but if you want to win one game it’s this one. It is the oldest rivalry in the NFL,” stated Jermey Schillinger Packer’s fan.

Although fans are celebrating the win, not all are excited about the rest of the season. Green Bay’s Logan Berklvitz ,may have lost enthusiasm for this year’s packer season, but he says he has high hopes for next year.

“I am a die-hard Packers fan, but we are not going to make the playoffs this year. I would like Arron Rodgers to get surgery and sit out then let Love go in and get that team chemistry down for our future years going forward,” explained Berklvitz.



Next week is bye week for the pack, to rest and recover following the win over the Bears. For their next game, the Packers will face the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field on December 19th.