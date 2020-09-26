Football legend Lou Holtz stumps for President Trump in De Pere

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DE PERE, Wisc., (WFRV) – Former Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz was in Northeast Wisconsin Friday evening campaigning for President Trump.

He stopped by the Marque for a “Catholics for Trump” meet-up event.

Holtz tells Local 5 News that he’s making the rounds for the President because of his strong beliefs.

“I’m just one of these old fashioned people,” said Holtz. “I’m an old person. It doesn’t mean much to me, but I’m doing this for my children, my grandchildren, their future and it’s something I believe.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Xtra Point - High School Football 9/25

High schools games affected by COVID-19 tests and concerns

Green Bay Nation: What if the Packers are without Davante Adams?

Green Bay Nation Pick 'Em

Green Bay Nation Challenge or No Challenge 9/23

Green Bay Nation Top Five Tweets 9/23