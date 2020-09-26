Football legend Lou Holtz stumps for President Trump in De Pere

DE PERE, Wisc., (WFRV) – Former Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz was in Northeast Wisconsin Friday evening campaigning for President Trump.

He stopped by the Marque for a “Catholics for Trump” meet-up event.

Holtz tells Local 5 News that he’s making the rounds for the President because of his strong beliefs.

“I’m just one of these old fashioned people,” said Holtz. “I’m an old person. It doesn’t mean much to me, but I’m doing this for my children, my grandchildren, their future and it’s something I believe.”