De Pere, WI (WFRV) – If ever there was a case of everybody being Irish on St. Patrick’s Day it was Thursday at the wine bar “La Vie Taverne.”

The owner Carrie hosted a pre-St—Patrick’s Day party with singer Gerry Sloan.

Sloan bills his show as a tour of Ireland. He sings a combination of traditional tunes and contemporary Irish artists from Christy Moore to U2. His music comes from places like Dooneen, Knock, Macroom, County Clare, and County Roscommon.

Thursday’s show had the wine-tasting crowd dressed up in green and some even getting up and dancing! One gentleman danced his way out the door and down the street. Gerry’s music just has that kind of effect on people.

Gerry was born and raised in Dundalk, Ireland.

If you’ve ever visited Cork or Antrim or maybe even Galway in Ireland, chances are some of his songs will be familiar to ye.

“My songs are from Ireland’s history to modern-day favorites,” he explained. “Everyone will find something to love. So when you get a chance, grab your family and friends, and come along to join in the craic.”

Craic is the Irish word for fun or a good time.

Gerry has multiple concerts planned for Friday which is the official St. Patrick’s Day.

He started at The Woods Country Club and landed at St. Brendan’s for dinner time with other shows scheduled for the day after St Patrick’s Day, including noon at Primal Eats in Gillett.

But it does not stop there.

Gerry will help folks kick off the countdown to St. Patrick’s Day, 2024 with a special celebration starting Sunday afternoon at 1 at Rum Runners along Broadway in Green Bay.