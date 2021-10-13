(WFRV) – For the second week in a row, a boat was left on the side of a Wisconsin highway because it was not properly secured.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, a driver failed to secure their boat properly, and it ended up on the side of a highway. The incident reportedly happened last week along I-39/90 in Dane County.

Authorities say that no one was hurt, but also want to remind drivers to take the necessary steps to prevent similar incidents from happening. It was not mentioned if the boat was returned to its owner.

Photo courtesy of Wisconsin State Patrol

Two weeks ago another boat was left on the side of a highway with ‘free’ spray-painted on it.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.