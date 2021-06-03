Forbes names Schneider in Green Bay a “Best Employer for Diversity”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A local Green Bay transportation and logistics service company is making national headlines for its diversity, equality, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

After a survey was sent out to 50,000 employees across the country, Forbes in conjunction with market research company Statista, assessed the respondents’ feedback pinpointing the companies they identified as being most dedicated to DEI initiatives. Based on the results, Schneider in Green Bay proudly announced on Wednesday that it is among America’s Best Employers for Diversity by Forbes.

“We are incredibly honored to receive recognition as one of the Best Employers for Diversity,” said Angela Fish, senior vice president of Human Resources, Schneider. “Respect for all and celebrating our differences is essential to what we do at Schneider. We are committed to creating an inclusive future for all.”

Serving the Greater Green Bay community for over 85 years and using its foundational core values of safety first and always, respect for all, excellence in what we do, and integrity in every action, throughout its company, Schneider has managed to create a work environment that is inclusive to all cultures, genders, and all other communities.

Now, due to these core values, specifically the value of “respect for all,” Schneider is being recognized as one of 500 companies nationwide as being most dedicated to diversity, equality, and inclusion.

“I am proud to be a part of an organization that embraces all cultures and backgrounds. I appreciated that at Schneider, we are being thoughtful and proactive about DEI efforts and evaluate talents through a holistic lens,” shared Campus Diversity Recruiter, Jay Myung.