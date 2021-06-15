Ford Park Live unable to open this summer as planned, only scheduled concert moved

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Ford Park Live recently announced that delays regarding venue operations will prevent them from opening, but have a backup location for the upcoming Billy Strings concerts.

A Facebook post by Ford Park Live says they will be unable to open this summer as originally planned due to unforeseen and ongoing delays regarding venue operations. There is no information if they plan to open at a later date, but the upcoming Billy Strings concerts have been moved.

According to officials, the Leach Amphitheater will be the new site for the Billy Strings concerts that are scheduled for June 18 and 19. The Leach Amphitheater is six miles from the original concert site.

All purchased tickets will be honored at the new location and social distancing measures have been changed for the new location. Reserved seating will now be in a box seat format in a restricted area. Chairs will be provided for the reserved seating section.

Lawn chairs will be allowed into the general admission areas, but size restrictions apply.

Those who purchased advanced parking for the Ford Park Live location will get a refund via Ticketmaster within five to seven business days.

There are no other concerts scheduled on Ford Park Live’s website besides the Billy Strings concerts.

Local 5 will update this story if more information becomes available.