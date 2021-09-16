LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Fore! Drivers can expect more State Troopers on I-43 as Ryder Cup tees off

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Wisconsin State Patrol looking for new recruits

KOHLER, Wis. (WFRV) – Anyone planning on attending next week’s Ryder Cup, or just driving on I-43 in Sheboygan County, should anticipate a higher number of Wisconsin State Patrol vehicles.

With more expected traffic next week due to the upcoming Ryder Cup Tournament, the Wisconsin State Patrol will reportedly do a High Visibility Traffic Enforcement along I-43. According to the Wisconsin State Police, the enforcement will happen on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says they will be looking for speeding and aggressive driving. The Ryder Cup Tournament starts on Friday, but the opening ceremony is scheduled for Thursday. The tournament will end on Sunday.

While the Ryder Cup is in Kohler, authorities will be along I-43 throughout Sheboygan County.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Nation 9/15/21: Pick Em

Green Bay Nation 9/15/21: Challenges

Green Bay Nation 9/15/21: Time to Get Social

Green Bay Nation 9/15/21: Motor City Kitties

Green Bay Nation 9/15/21 - What happened in Jacksonville

Locker Room: Keys to the Game - Week Two vs Lions