Fore! Drivers can expect more State Troopers on I-43 as Ryder Cup tees off

KOHLER, Wis. (WFRV) – Anyone planning on attending next week’s Ryder Cup, or just driving on I-43 in Sheboygan County, should anticipate a higher number of Wisconsin State Patrol vehicles.

With more expected traffic next week due to the upcoming Ryder Cup Tournament, the Wisconsin State Patrol will reportedly do a High Visibility Traffic Enforcement along I-43. According to the Wisconsin State Police, the enforcement will happen on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says they will be looking for speeding and aggressive driving. The Ryder Cup Tournament starts on Friday, but the opening ceremony is scheduled for Thursday. The tournament will end on Sunday.

While the Ryder Cup is in Kohler, authorities will be along I-43 throughout Sheboygan County.