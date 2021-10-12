Fore! New indoor golf facility swings into Green Bay next month

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you golf in Wisconsin, you know the season to do so is a short one but now you can golf all year round with this new business opening in Green Bay.

Green Bay Indoor Golf is finishing construction on their new indoor facility on Main Street in Green Bay, the former Gnome Games on the city’s east side. They will offer golf lessons, an indoor driving range, club fitting, club repair, a full-service bar and 11 state-of-the-art TruGolf Simulators.

This is the second location for the indoor golf business, the first opened in 2019 in Appleton on College Avenue with the same concept of simulators, a driving range and two full-service bars.

At the new Green Bay location they will have golf leagues three days a week, simulator rentals for groups of two to eight people as well as single player rates.

Rates

Golf leagues: $22

Simulator rental: $33-$45 per hour for groups of 2 to 8 people/ Single player $20-$25 per hour

Learn more on their website

They don’t have an official open date but it will be sometime in November according to their Facebook page.