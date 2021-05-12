Foreigner to perform at Wisconsin State Fair

(WFRV) – Foreigner is the first concert announced that will perform at the Wisconsin State Fair’s Main Stage.

Foreigner will perform on the Main Stage on Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 7:30 p.m. ASIA featuring John Payne will open the show.

Tickets will go on sale on Thursday, May 20 at 9:00 a.m., and can be purchased online. All seating for the show is reserved and tickets will be $45 and $50.

According to officials, when purchased in advance each concert ticket will include admission to the 2021 Wisconsin State Fair for the day of the show.

The state fair will release two Main Stage announcements per day starting Wednesday and running through Friday. Local 5 will update this story as more concerts are announced.