CRANDON, Wis. (WFRV) – Three men were taken into custody in northern Wisconsin with help from a number of agencies.

According to a release, on October 4 around 1:30 p.m., detectives with the Forest County Sheriff’s Office were contacted by a Task Force Officer with the United States Marshals Service and advised that Oneida County Sheriff’s Investigators were currently tracking a subject who was possibly wanted for homicide in the state of Texas.

Around 2:00 p.m., a felony traffic stop was issued for the vehicle on U.S. Highway 8 near West Lane in the Town of Crandon.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 49-year-old Rodolfo Delgado from Houston, Texas and the front seat passenger was identified as 31-year-old Israel Perez, also from Houston.

Perez was arrested on a nationwide extraditable body-only warrant out of Texas for homicide involving a firearm. He also had possession of drugs on him.

A search of the vehicle was performed and more drugs were located inside the vehicle. At that time, Delgado was arrested for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

During the investigation, detectives received more information on the possible whereabouts of another subject that was wanted out of the state of Kentucky.

Several agencies responded to a business on East Pioneer Street in the City of Crandon, where they found 46-year-old Seth Buckles from Joliet, Illinois.

Buckles was taken into custody on a valid nationwide extraditable warrant for the distribution of methamphetamine.

As a result, Delgado and Buckles were booked into the Forest County Jail and Perez was taken to the Oneida County Jail.