ARGONNE, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies found over 20 grams of methamphetamine after a vehicle with no license plates was pulled over in Forest County on October 3.

According to the Forest County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy patrolling County Highway N in the Town of Argonne pulled over the vehicle with no plates around 10:45 a.m.

Deputies say that a K9 gave a positive indication on the vehicle after performing an exterior sniff.

A search of Jacob Marvin’s vehicle was performed by Forest County deputies, and that is when deputies allegedly found about 22.5 grams of methamphetamine as well as drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

The 45-year-old from Argonne was arrested for felony Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, two counts of felony Bail Jumping, and one count of misdemeanor Bail Jumping.

Marvin is being held on a $5,000 cash bond.

No other information was provided.

