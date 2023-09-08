WABENO, Wis. (WFRV) – A 57-year-old man was arrested on numerous drug charges and operating while under the influence after a Forest County K9 gave a positive alert on a U-Haul truck during a traffic stop.

A Facebook post from the Forest County Sheriff’s Office details the traffic stop which occurred around 10:15 p.m. on August 30 when a deputy pulled over a U-Haul truck for a motor vehicle violation in the Town of Wabeno.

The driver, and the only person in the truck, was identified as Laona resident Kurt Riecss.

When a K9 arrived at the scene, it reportedly gave a positive alert on the vehicle, leading to a search by deputies.

The release notes that deputies found 5.55 grams of methamphetamine, several prescription pills including Schedule II stimulants, three firearms, drug paraphernalia, and a ‘large amount’ of cash.

Riecss was arrested and booked into the Forest County Jail for:

Operating While Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance

Felony Possession of Methamphetamine

Felony Possession of Schedule I and II Prescription Drugs

Possession of Prescription Pills without a Valid Prescription

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Felony Bail Jumping.

Court records also show that Riecss refused to take an intoxication test following his arrest. No other information was provided.