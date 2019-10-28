Forestville Millpond Improvement Project to begin Friday, last until Sept. 2021

FORESTVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) — The Door County Facilities and Parks Department says the Forestville Millpond Improvement Project will begin on Friday.
The project, which is scheduled to be completed in September 2021, will involve a drawdown of the millpond in order to improve the overall health and water quality of the millpond.
The Door County Board of supervisors passed a resolution authorizing this project on January 22 of this year.
Officials say they anticipate the project will increase water depth, reduce aquatic invasive species and carp population, and improve water clarity.
“The project will include a gradual drawdown of the Forestville Millpond not to exceed a rate of drawdown of 3 inches per day, to a level that mimics the natural flow of the Ahnapee River. In September of 2021 the plan is to gradually allow the millpond to refill to its current level once the improvement project is complete,” says Facilities and Parks Department.
Officials say that at “any time throughout this project, the water may contain unsafe levels of bacteria, parasites, and toxic blue-green algae that can cause illness in people and pets.”
To ensure resident safety, officials say:
- Keep children and pets away from the water
- Swim at your own risk
- Avoid water that is green, looks like paint, or has surface mats or algal scums
- Do not swallow pond water
- Shower after swimming, and wash hands after any water contact
- Go slow, keep a sharp lookout for objects in the water, and use a depth finder
- Wear shoes, and do not climb on rocks or embankments
Parks Superintendent Ben Nelson says, “The overarching goals of this project will ultimately help birds, fish and other wildlife that utilize the millpond by revitalizing the flowage.”
Nelson goes on to say that the drawdown will help to compact sediments, which can allow plants such as smartweed and bulrush to cover exposed mudflats. This offers wildlife a food source in the area.
“Once the millpond is refilled in two years, it will also provide more water depth and improved oxygen levels for fish and set back the competition from lesser desired species like carp.”
Officials say residents regarding this project as well as additional information, including the below fact sheet: