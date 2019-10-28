Forestville Millpond Improvement Project to begin Friday, last until Sept. 2021

FORESTVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) — The Door County Facilities and Parks Department says the Forestville Millpond Improvement Project will begin on Friday.

The project, which is scheduled to be completed in September 2021, will involve a drawdown of the millpond in order to improve the overall health and water quality of the millpond.

The Door County Board of supervisors passed a resolution authorizing this project on January 22 of this year.

Officials say they anticipate the project will increase water depth, reduce aquatic invasive species and carp population, and improve water clarity.

“The project will include a gradual drawdown of the Forestville Millpond not to exceed a rate of drawdown of 3 inches per day, to a level that mimics the natural flow of the Ahnapee River. In September of 2021 the plan is to gradually allow the millpond to refill to its current level once the improvement project is complete,” says Facilities and Parks Department.

Officials say that at “any time throughout this project, the water may contain unsafe levels of bacteria, parasites, and toxic blue-green algae that can cause illness in people and pets.”

To ensure resident safety, officials say:

Keep children and pets away from the water

Swim at your own risk

Avoid water that is green, looks like paint, or has surface mats or algal scums

Do not swallow pond water

Shower after swimming, and wash hands after any water contact

Go slow, keep a sharp lookout for objects in the water, and use a depth finder

Wear shoes, and do not climb on rocks or embankments

Parks Superintendent Ben Nelson says, “The overarching goals of this project will ultimately help birds, fish and other wildlife that utilize the millpond by revitalizing the flowage.”

Nelson goes on to say that the drawdown will help to compact sediments, which can allow plants such as smartweed and bulrush to cover exposed mudflats. This offers wildlife a food source in the area.

“Once the millpond is refilled in two years, it will also provide more water depth and improved oxygen levels for fish and set back the competition from lesser desired species like carp.”

Officials say residents regarding this project as well as additional information, including the below fact sheet:

More information about this project can be found on the Door County Parks website. (WFRV) -- Bridge repairs in Hobart could have an effect on your commute. </p> <p>The bridge, located on County Road FF from Bernarrs Way to Plateau Heights Road. </p> </div> <div class="article-list__read-more article-list__read-more--w-arrow"> <span> Read the Full Article <span class="icon icon--arrow"> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="0 0 17.938 10.94"> <path d="M17.944 5.55a.733.733 0 0 1-.032.34v.03c0 .01-.006.01-.008.01a.189.189 0 0 1-.028.05.619.619 0 0 1-.123.17c-.009.01-.013.02-.023.03l-4.927 4.56a.733.733 0 0 1-.5.19.753.753 0 0 1-.54-.23.737.737 0 0 1 .041-1.04l3.547-3.28H.738a.735.735 0 1 1 0-1.47h14.693l-3.74-3.68a.735.735 0 0 1 1.03-1.05l5.022 4.94s0 .01.008.01a.016.016 0 0 0 .017.01.8.8 0 0 1 .163.32c.007.03.009.06.013.09z"/> </svg> </span> </span> </div> </div> <figure class="article-list__article-thumb article-list__article-thumb--is-fullbleed-on-mobile"> <div class="article-list__article-image-wrapper"> <div class="image-wrapper landscape"> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/www.wearegreenbay.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/70/2019/10/Hobart-bridge-repairs.jpg?resize=2560%2C1440&ssl=1" alt="" srcset="https://www.wearegreenbay.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/70/2019/10/Hobart-bridge-repairs.jpg?w=320&h=180&crop=1 320w, https://www.wearegreenbay.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/70/2019/10/Hobart-bridge-repairs.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 640w, https://www.wearegreenbay.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/70/2019/10/Hobart-bridge-repairs.jpg?w=960&h=540&crop=1 960w, https://www.wearegreenbay.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/70/2019/10/Hobart-bridge-repairs.jpg?w=1280&h=720&crop=1 1280w, https://i0.wp.com/www.wearegreenbay.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/70/2019/10/Hobart-bridge-repairs.jpg?resize=1920%2C1080&ssl=1 1920w, https://i0.wp.com/www.wearegreenbay.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/70/2019/10/Hobart-bridge-repairs.jpg?resize=2560%2C1440&ssl=1 2560w" sizes="(max-width: 899px) 100%, (max-width: 1023px) 75vw, 884px" /> </div> <span aria-hidden="true" tabindex="-1" class="article-list__article-mediaicon"> <span class="article-list__article-mediaicon-svg"> <svg viewBox="0 0 24 24"> <path d="M8,5.14V19.14L19,12.14L8,5.14Z" /> </svg> </span> </span> </div> </figure> </article> </a> <a class="article-list__blanketing-link" href="https://www.wearegreenbay.com/packers/kickoff-time-for-packers-v-panthers-week-10-game-pushed-back/"> <article class="article-list__article article-list__article--is-stacked article-list__article--has-thumb article-list__article--has-excerpt" data-index="1" data-collection="article-list1" data-anvato-params="null" > <div class="article-list__article-text" data-article-list-id="article-list1" data-article-text-classes="article-list__article-text" data-article-thumb-classes="article-list__article-thumb article-list__article-thumb--is-fullbleed-on-mobile" data-current-image-context="["16:9","(max-width: 899px) 100%, (max-width: 1023px) 75vw, 884px"]" > <h3 class="article-list__article-title"> Kickoff time for Packers v. Panthers Week 10 game pushed back </h3> <footer class="article-list__article-byline"> by Addy Bink <span class="sep">/</span> <time datetime="2019-10-28T13:08:25-05:00">Oct 28, 2019</time> </footer> <div class="article-list__article-excerpt article-list__article-excerpt--is-faded rich-text"> <p>GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) -- The NFL has announced that Green Bay Packers' Week 10 game against the Carolina Panthers will start later than scheduled. </p> <p>According to the Packers, the game will kick off at 3:25 p.m. on Nov. 10 instead of noon.</p> </div> <div class="article-list__read-more article-list__read-more--w-arrow"> <span> Read the Full Article <span class="icon icon--arrow"> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="0 0 17.938 10.94"> <path d="M17.944 5.55a.733.733 0 0 1-.032.34v.03c0 .01-.006.01-.008.01a.189.189 0 0 1-.028.05.619.619 0 0 1-.123.17c-.009.01-.013.02-.023.03l-4.927 4.56a.733.733 0 0 1-.5.19.753.753 0 0 1-.54-.23.737.737 0 0 1 .041-1.04l3.547-3.28H.738a.735.735 0 1 1 0-1.47h14.693l-3.74-3.68a.735.735 0 0 1 1.03-1.05l5.022 4.94s0 .01.008.01a.016.016 0 0 0 .017.01.8.8 0 0 1 .163.32c.007.03.009.06.013.09z"/> </svg> </span> </span> </div> </div> <figure class="article-list__article-thumb article-list__article-thumb--is-fullbleed-on-mobile"> <div class="article-list__article-image-wrapper"> <div class="image-wrapper landscape"> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/www.wearegreenbay.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/70/2016/03/LAMBEAU20FIELD_1439942443365_4042403_ver1.0.jpg?resize=2560%2C1440&ssl=1" alt="LAMBEAU FIELD" srcset="https://www.wearegreenbay.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/70/2016/03/LAMBEAU20FIELD_1439942443365_4042403_ver1.0.jpg?w=320&h=180&crop=1 320w, https://www.wearegreenbay.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/70/2016/03/LAMBEAU20FIELD_1439942443365_4042403_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 640w, https://i0.wp.com/www.wearegreenbay.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/70/2016/03/LAMBEAU20FIELD_1439942443365_4042403_ver1.0.jpg?resize=960%2C540&ssl=1 960w, https://i0.wp.com/www.wearegreenbay.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/70/2016/03/LAMBEAU20FIELD_1439942443365_4042403_ver1.0.jpg?resize=1280%2C720&ssl=1 1280w, https://i0.wp.com/www.wearegreenbay.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/70/2016/03/LAMBEAU20FIELD_1439942443365_4042403_ver1.0.jpg?resize=1920%2C1080&ssl=1 1920w, https://i0.wp.com/www.wearegreenbay.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/70/2016/03/LAMBEAU20FIELD_1439942443365_4042403_ver1.0.jpg?resize=2560%2C1440&ssl=1 2560w" sizes="(max-width: 899px) 100%, (max-width: 1023px) 75vw, 884px" /> </div> </div> </figure> </article> </a> <a class="article-list__blanketing-link" href="https://www.wearegreenbay.com/pet-saver/pet-saver-u-s-virgin-islands/"> <article class="article-list__article article-list__article--is-stacked article-list__article--has-thumb article-list__article--has-excerpt" data-index="2" data-collection="article-list1" data-anvato-params="null" > <div class="article-list__article-text" data-article-list-id="article-list1" data-article-text-classes="article-list__article-text" data-article-thumb-classes="article-list__article-thumb article-list__article-thumb--is-fullbleed-on-mobile" data-current-image-context="["16:9","(max-width: 899px) 100%, (max-width: 1023px) 75vw, 884px"]" > <h3 class="article-list__article-title"> Pet Saver: U.S. Virgin Islands </h3> <footer class="article-list__article-byline"> by Chelly Boutott <span class="sep">/</span> <time datetime="2019-10-28T12:41:50-05:00">Oct 28, 2019</time> </footer> <div class="article-list__article-excerpt article-list__article-excerpt--is-faded rich-text"> <p>Meet U.S. Virgin Islands, a 3 year old cat available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus. He is one of the over 65 cats rescued from a hoarding situation in early October. While many of the cats are very timid and shy, U.S. Virgin Islands has already started to come out of his shell and loves to be petted. Like all cats at WHS, he has been neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. Because is over the age of one, you get to name your own adoption fee! Kitten adoption fees are 50% off through October 31. The shelter will be open 2-7pm today.</p> <p>Her bio can be found here: https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=42935644</p> </div> <div class="article-list__read-more article-list__read-more--w-arrow"> <span> Read the Full Article <span class="icon icon--arrow"> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="0 0 17.938 10.94"> <path d="M17.944 5.55a.733.733 0 0 1-.032.34v.03c0 .01-.006.01-.008.01a.189.189 0 0 1-.028.05.619.619 0 0 1-.123.17c-.009.01-.013.02-.023.03l-4.927 4.56a.733.733 0 0 1-.5.19.753.753 0 0 1-.54-.23.737.737 0 0 1 .041-1.04l3.547-3.28H.738a.735.735 0 1 1 0-1.47h14.693l-3.74-3.68a.735.735 0 0 1 1.03-1.05l5.022 4.94s0 .01.008.01a.016.016 0 0 0 .017.01.8.8 0 0 1 .163.32c.007.03.009.06.013.09z"/> </svg> </span> </span> </div> </div> <figure class="article-list__article-thumb article-list__article-thumb--is-fullbleed-on-mobile"> <div class="article-list__article-image-wrapper"> <div class="image-wrapper square-true-ratio landscape"> <img src="https://i2.wp.com/www.wearegreenbay.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/70/2019/10/virgin.jpg?resize=2560%2C1440&ssl=1" alt="" srcset="https://www.wearegreenbay.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/70/2019/10/virgin.jpg?w=320&h=180&crop=1 320w, https://www.wearegreenbay.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/70/2019/10/virgin.jpg?w=420&h=360&crop=1 640w, https://i2.wp.com/www.wearegreenbay.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/70/2019/10/virgin.jpg?resize=960%2C540&ssl=1 960w, https://i2.wp.com/www.wearegreenbay.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/70/2019/10/virgin.jpg?resize=1280%2C720&ssl=1 1280w, https://i2.wp.com/www.wearegreenbay.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/70/2019/10/virgin.jpg?resize=1920%2C1080&ssl=1 1920w, https://i2.wp.com/www.wearegreenbay.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/70/2019/10/virgin.jpg?resize=2560%2C1440&ssl=1 2560w" sizes="(max-width: 899px) 100%, (max-width: 1023px) 75vw, 884px" /> </div> <span aria-hidden="true" tabindex="-1" class="article-list__article-mediaicon"> <span 