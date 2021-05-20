Fork Farms certified as qualified new business venture by WEDC

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Fork Farms has been a signature business in the Titletown Tech in Green Bay and last month it was officially certified as a qualified new business venture by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC).

This recognition allows for investors in the company to be eligible for tax credits. Secretary and CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Missy Hughes was in Green bay touring the facility and sharing a few WEDC to help small businesses.

“What we really want to do is keep investment here in Wisconsin. So if we can help mitigate some of the risks for investors by giving them a tax credit, let them take that extra step and maybe invest a little bit more. It’s going to help businesses like Alex be even more successful,” shares Hughes.

The hope is that more investments will help more businesses hit the market. Hughes suggests that if you want to start a business, its best to reach out to the local support available in the community.