GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Almost a full month after announcing they’d be leaving 101 WIXX, former morning show hosts Katie and Nick are officially joining Otis Day on 95.9 KISS FM’s morning show.

According to a release from KISS FM and confirmed on air Wednesday morning by Otis Day, Katie and Nick will join Otis as the final pieces of the puzzle to the station’s morning show. KISS FM officials say the invaluable experience of Katie and Nick, as well as their strong community connection, will lead to many exciting things for the new morning show.

“The new KISS Morning Show is a new start in this New Year. Employee-owned Woodward is about connecting our local communities and together Otis, Katie & Nick will help us do that!” Woodward Community Media General Manager Kelly Radandt

Otis said the decision to bring in Katie and Nick has been an overwhelming request from the community since he first got back into radio. The excitement will still have to wait a bit longer though as KISS FM says Katie and Nick do have a non-compete clause.

The non-complete cause will keep them from joining Otis on air until the clause expires or is resolved. Nonetheless, the station reiterates that it is excited to welcome them aboard and looks forward to what the near future has in store for the community.