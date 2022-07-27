APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – On July 20, the former owner of Muncheez Pizzeria was sentenced to a six-month term in federal prison for skimming about $800,000 from his business’ receipts between 2012 and 2016 among other federal tax violations.

Paul Vanderlinden, 42, pleaded guilty to willfully filing a false tax return and failing to truthfully account for and pay over payroll taxes to the IRS back in April.

According to a release, Vanderlinden was ordered to pay and has paid reimbursement to the IRS totaling more than $168,000.

The majority of Vanderlinden’s federal tax violations stem from filing invalid employer tax returns that contained false statements about the wages that were paid to his employees. Vanderlinden failed to withhold and pay over approximately $88,000 in payroll taxes between 2012 and 2016.

‘Large’ cash deposits were made to his personal bank account during this time.

He reportedly didn’t include this revenue in his tax returns as well as underreported his gross receipts by at least $130,000 for each tax year.

Senior United States District Judge William C. Griesbach was the sentencing judge.