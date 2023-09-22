APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A former Appleton Police Officer was back in court on Tuesday and entered a formal plea of not guilty to forgery and misconduct charges.

Sgt. Jeremy Haney appeared via Zoom and waived a reading of the evidence against him. Haney is facing multiple charges in connection with an external special assignment.

The case alleges that Haney forged the signatures of a judge and an assistant district attorney during a large-scale drug investigation.

Haney was asked if he was taking any medications that may cause him to have any difficulty understanding the court proceedings, to which Haney replied that he was taking medication but that they wouldn’t have an effect on his understanding.

Court records show that Haney is charged with the following:

Forgery-Uttering Felony

Misconduct/Office-Fraud/Record/Statement Felony

Resisting or Obstructing an Officer Misdemeanor



The court agreed to a $2,500 signature bond because of Haney’s connections to the community. The case will now go to a Waupaca County judge but the timetable still has to be worked out.