APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A former Appleton Police Officer has officially been charged in court after an investigation.

According to the Appleton Police Department, a former police officer is facing multiple charges in connection with an external special assignment. The department says it became aware of an investigation being done by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office and the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office on June 28.

An update on the status of the investigation was provided by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office on July 11 and the officer was then placed on administrative leave.

On July 17, Sgt. Jeremy Haney tendered his resignation, according to the Appleton Police Department.

The Appleton Police Department is committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity and accountability. Our relationship with the community and the trust we have worked diligently to develop, remains a steadfast priority. We take all allegations of misconduct seriously and will continue to cooperate fully with the legal process as this case progresses. Appleton Police Department on Facebook

Court records show that Haney is charged with the following:

Forgery-Uttering Felony

Misconduct/Office-Fraud/Record/Statement Felony

Resisting or Obstructing an Officer Misdemeanor



Haney is scheduled to appear in court for his initial appearance on September 19. Back in 2018, Haney was given a Police Star Medal, according to the Appleton Police Department’s Facebook page.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will update this story as more details are released.