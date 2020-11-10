Former Appleton teacher, coach arrested for inappropriate relationship with student

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A former teacher has been arrested for having inappropriate relationship with a student.

Appleton Police say 46-year-old Brian Dimmer of Grand Chute was arrested Monday and is being held in the Outagamie County Jail for the following charges:

Exposing Genitals

Exposing a Child to Harmful Narrative

Soliciting an Intimate Representation

Causing a Child to View or Listen to Sexual Activity

Police say Dimmer’s arrest is a result of an investigation that began after they were alerted of inappropriate contact Dimmer had with a female student.

According to authorities, Dimmer was a teacher at Wilson Middle School and coach at Appleton West High School until he resigned his position.

Appleton Police say this is an ongoing investigation and no additional information is available at this time.

Anyone with any information related to this incident to contact the Appleton Police Department at 920-832-5500. If you are a victim of sexual assault, police will be there when you call. If you wish to speak to someone regarding a sexual assault, the Sexual Assault Crisis Center also has a 24-hour hotline, (920) 733-8119.

