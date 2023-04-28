BALSAM LAKE, Wis. (WFRV) – A former assistant district attorney in northwestern Wisconsin was convicted of three counts of representations depicting nudity on Thursday.

According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Attorney General Josh Kaul announced that a St. Croix County jury convicted former Burnett County Assistant District Attorney Daniel Steffen, 52, for recording sexual activity without consent.

The criminal complaint alleges that Steffen created recordings of himself engaging in sexual activity with two separate victims at his Polk County home in 2018. The complaint says that the victims told investigators that the recordings were made without their knowledge or consent.

One of the victims was facing charges from the Burnett County District Attorney’s Office at the time of the recording.

“Those who abuse their positions of authority must be held accountable,” said Attorney General Kaul. “Thank you to the special agents, prosecutors, and victim services professionals who all worked to get justice in this case.”

Each count is a Class I Felony, punishable by a fine of not more than $10,000 or imprisonment of not more than 3 years and 6 months, or both.

Bond was revoked, and Steffen was remanded into the custody of the sheriff pending sentencing. A scheduling conference will be held on May 1st at 1:00 p.m. to schedule sentencing.

No additional details were provided.