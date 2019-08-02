Former Black Creek Rescue Service employee faces ten counts of forgery, one count of theft

BLACK CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) — A previous employee of the Village of Black Creek is facing ten counts of forgery and one count of theft of movable property of more than $100,000.

Officials say 60-year-old Kathleen Pasch of Black Creek forged numerous checks and withdrew large sums of money from the Black Creek Rescue Service’s funds during her time as the co-coordinator and treasurer for the Black Creek Rescue Service, had served on the Village Board, and was the Emergency Government Director for the Village.

According to the criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, a special agent from the Wisconsin Department of Justice was contacted by the Black Creek Police Chief to investigate a possible theft case involving Pasch.

Members of the Rescue Service reportedly discovered Pasch “had made numerous ATM withdrawals against the Rescue Service account that totaled over $90,000.”

They also reported they believed Pasch had used the Rescue Service checking and credit accounts illegally to obtain additional funds. The police chief added he suspected Pasch had forged his signatures on some checks.

In the report, officials from the Rescue Service told investigators officers of the Rescue Service had confronted Pasch about the missing funds. Pasch reportedly told them “she had a gambling problem and that she had taken funds from the Rescue Service to support her addiction.”

While Pasch told them she planned to repay the stolen money, one Rescue Service official estimates Pasch stole more than $100,000 over the past four years.

Many who worked with Pasch reportedly knew “she liked to gamble” and would “frequent casinos.”

Investigators say upon reviewing bank statements belonging to the Rescue Service’s accounts from 2015-2018, the time in which Pasch was the co-coordinator and treasurer, they found numerous instances of transactions not associated with Rescue Service occurring.

The report further outlines 11 checks made out to Pasch by herself with forged signatures of the police chief.

Pasch is set to make her initial appearance in Outagamie County Court on August 13.