(WFRV) – Former Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Frankie De La Cruz passed away Sunday night at 37-years-old.

The Brewers sent out a tweet giving their condolences to family and friends of De La Cruz.

Condolences to the family and friends of former Brewers pitcher Frankie De La Cruz, who passed away last night at the age of 37. De La Cruz made 11 relief appearances for 2011 NL Central champions, posting a 2.77 ERA. pic.twitter.com/KvJS5iG0Jm — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) March 15, 2021

De La Cruz pitched with the Brewers in 2011 and posted a 2.77 ERA in 11 games. Over his career De La Cruz played for three other teams including: