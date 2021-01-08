Former Clintonville Police Chief named Community Hero

CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Former Clintonville Chief of Police Terry Lorge was named the 2020 Clintonville Area Community Hero in recognition of his work supporting area programs.

Even though Lorge retired from the Clintonville Police Department in 2016, he still remains active in the Clintonville community.

Lorge is a Bear Creek native and worked for the Clintonville Police Department from 1978 to 2016, rising from patrol officer to Sergeant, then Lieutenant and serving the final 21 years as the Chief of Police.

According to a release, in 1994 Lorge founded and then led the Clintonville Chapter of Beat the Heat, an organization that has brought police together with local youth to work on automobile-related activities for more than 20 years. He and other volunteers spent up to 300 hours annually working on this group.

After retiring from the Clintonville Police Department, Lorge was asked to take on a volunteer position as Director of the new FWD Seagrave Museum & Vehicles.

According to a release, the Community Heroes award was established in 2011 by Clintonville native Dan Olk. He did this to recognize and celebrate outstanding volunteer service that he believes greatly enhances life for Clintonville area residents.

The award, which comes with $2,000 for the winner to donate to local charities, is supported through the Clintonville Area Foundation.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lorge will formally be presented the Community Heroes award at the 2021 autumn fundraising event of the Clintonville Area Foundation.