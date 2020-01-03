LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Former Coleman Volleyball Coach sentenced in Marinette County court

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) — Former Coleman High School Volleyball coach Jason Nieminski has been sentenced to 9 years and 9 months of prison followed by 10 years extended supervision.

Nieminski of Pound was convicted of sexual intercourse with a child over 16, exposing a child to harmful descriptions and causing a child to view sexual activity.

Nieminski exchanged sexually-explicit texts and photos, as well as having sex on multiple occasions with the girl.

He resigned from his position with the Coleman School District in February of 2018.

