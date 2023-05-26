DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay was arrested after allegedly threatening to bring a gun to where he used to work.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 20-year-old Michael Behringer is facing two charges, including terrorist threats after an incident at a Dairy Queen. On May 23 around 6 p.m., officers were sent to the Dairy Queen on North Broadway Street for a disturbance.

The caller reportedly said that an ex-employee was in the store and was verbal and said he had a gun. The complaint states that the caller said no one saw a gun on the former employee.

An officer arrived at the scene and saw the suspect standing in a parking lot. The suspect was identified as Behringer.

Behringer told police that he was in Dairy Queen but that the did not create a disturbance and never said anything about a gun. He was arrested for trespassing and disorderly conduct.

Authorities went to the Dairy Queen to talk with the workers. Employees reportedly told authorities that Behringer came into the store two times during the day and created two different disturbances.

Behringer allegedly came into the store ‘yelling’ about how someone got him fired and said that he wanted them to go outside and ‘fight’. After getting asked to leave the lobby, Behringer left but reportedly came back 45 minutes later.

The complaint states that when Behringer came back the second time he allegedly threw spoons in the face of an employee. He was ‘pushed’ out of the restaurant and the door was locked behind him.

Behringer was then accused of not leaving the property and talking to someone in the drive-thru. The person he was talking to happened to be an ex-coworker, who said that Behringer was ‘rambling’ but said multiple times that he had a gun at home and was going to get it and come back.

One of the employees told police that they were scared for their life and they believed that Behringer would have the ability to kill them. The employee also said that Behringer was harassing them for about two weeks.

Behringer is charged with the following:

Terrorist Threats – Public Panic or Fear Felony Up to three and a half years in prison

Disorderly Conduct Misdemeanor Up to 90 days in prison



Court records show that Behringer was in court on May 25 for his initial appearance. His cash bond was set at $1,000 and he is due back in court on June 2 for his preliminary hearing.

No additional information was provided.