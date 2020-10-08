Former Dean Foods plant in De Pere part of court-ordered divestiture

Jugs of McArthur Dairy milk, a Dean Foods brand, are shown at a grocery store, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in Surfside, Fla. Dean Foods, America’s biggest milk processor, filed for bankruptcy Tuesday amid a steep, decades-long drop-off in U.S. milk consumption blamed on soda, juices and, more recently, nondairy substitutes. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A De Pere plant is one of two that need to be divested to a buyer within the next month, according to a court order.

According to Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, a U.S. district judge has approved the proposed final judgement against Dairy Farmers of America.

AG Kaul, along with the U.S. Department of Justice and Commonwealth of Massachusetts, filed a complaint in May against Dairy Farmers of America, which acquired Dean Foods property out of bankruptcy.

The final judgement requires Dairy Farmers of America divest two plants – one in De Pere and another in Harvard, Ill. – to a buyer within thirty days. DFA is also required to divest the intellectual property associated with the De Pere plant, including the exclusive right to using the “Dean’s” name in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and the Upper Peninsula and licenses for the “TruMoo” and “DairyPure” brand names nationwide.

“Judge Feinerman is right: this judgment will save critical Wisconsin jobs,” AG Kaul says. “Maintaining strong competition in Wisconsin’s dairy market is important for our state’s economy, especially as the economy continues to be impacted by the effects of the global pandemic.”

The judge noted that the proposed divestiture would save the jobs at those facilities while addressing the Clayton Act competition concerns.

In early April, a U.S. bankruptcy court in Texas approved the sale of Dean Foods plants to DFA for $433 million, according to AG Kaul. That decision came five months after Dean, at the time the largest dairy processor in the country, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The U.S. Department of Justice will approve the buyer of the De Pere and Harvard plants.

Latest Stories