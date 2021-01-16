Former deputy sentenced in Dodge Co. to 2 years in prison for burglary

JUNEAU, Wis. (AP) — A former sheriff’s deputy accused of breaking into the houses of people attending funerals and homes of coworkers has been sentenced in Dodge County to two years in prison.

Former Jefferson County deputy, Janelle Gericke, was found guilty of two felony counts of burglary and a felony count of attempted burglary.

Gericke worked at the Jefferson County Jail beginning in February 2016 and was fired in July 2019.

Assistant Attorney General Adrienne Blais said Gericke would search for drugs in the homes she burglarized. Security cameras at the home of two of her former coworkers captured her crimes.

