ELTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two former pastors from Merrill, who are father and son, are facing numerous felony charges related to sexual assault of children.

According to the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office, on June 1, 42-year-old Travis Huse and his father 64-year-old Scott Huse appeared in Langlade County Circuit Court. The two are reportedly former United Pentecostal Church pastors.

Travis is charged with 31 felony counts stemming from incidents of sexual assault of children. Scott is facing twelve felony counts. These incidents reportedly happened while the Huse family was involved with the Apostolic Worship Center and former Evergreen Christian Academy in Elton, Wisconsin.

Travis is still in custody at the Langlade County Jail on a $1 million cash bond. Scott is in custody as well and has a $250,000 cash bond.

Scott is scheduled to return to court on June 10 and Travis is scheduled to appear on June 14. Both have preliminary hearings.

The investigation is still ongoing, and authorities are still looking for any information on possible victims. Those with information are asked to call 715-627-6419.

Multiple agencies have helped in the investigation. No additional details were provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.