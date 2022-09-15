(WFRV) – A 37-year-old North Carolina man, who is formerly from Fond du Lac, faces a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in federal prison for receiving child pornography.

Christopher Bell, from Lumberton, North Carolina, received an image sent through Snapchat of a minor engaging in ‘sexually explicit conduct’ on April 18, according to an indictment.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) states that Bell could face a maximum federal prison sentence of up to 20 years.

The investigation was led by the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department and the Fayetteville, North Carolina office of the FBI.

No other information was provided at this time.

