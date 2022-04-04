KIMBERLY, Wis. (WFRV) – The former owner of Mr. Taco and Savor Food & Spirits was sentenced to prison for being the leader of a local drug trafficking organization that distributed cocaine throughout the Fox Valley area.

According to authorities, 41-year-old Luis Morales was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for his involvement in a cocaine trafficking conspiracy. Morales was the former owner of Mr. Taco and Savor Food & Spirits.

Court filings depicted Morales as the leader of a local drug trafficking organization that was distributing cocaine throughout the Fox Valley Area. This reportedly happened from 2014 until 2020.

Morales reportedly traveled to Chicago to get ‘large’ amounts of cocaine. He also visited Mexico and Columbia.

Officials say that the Mar. Taco location in Kimberly was often used to distribute and accept payments for cocaine.

Morales was arrested following a traffic stop on Highway 41 in Fond du Lac back in Dec. 2020. Two kilograms of cocaine were reportedly found in the back seat of the vehicle. An additional eleven kilograms and about $80,000 were found at Morale’s source of supply in Chicago.

Firearms, cash and more cocaine were found at various residences and all of Morale’s restaurants. Morales reportedly had direct ties and confirmed contacts with Cartel Jalisco New Generation (“CJNG”) which is a violent Mexican cartel.

After his prison sentence, Morales will have ten years of supervised release. The sentencing judge also ordered a money judgment of forfeiture in the amount of $150,000 in addition to the estimated $145,000 that was already seized and forfeited.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.