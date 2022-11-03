KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 34-year-old former Fox Valley in-line skating coach was convicted on October 28 for allegedly having sex with a minor who at the time he was coaching.

Matthew Kitzis was found guilty due to a no contest plea of two counts, including Sexual Assault of a Child by a Person Who Works or Volunteers with Children, and Causing Mental Harm to a Child.

According to the criminal complaint, Kitzis began a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl that he was coaching back in May 2016.

At the time, Kitzis volunteered as an in-line skating coach but was not affiliated with any organization.

The complaint states that Kitzis and the victim had sex 5 to 10 times between March 2017 and February 2018. However, the victim told police she and Kitzis first had intercourse in May 2016.

Kitzis was sentenced to four years in prison, with three years of extended supervision for the charge of Causing Mental Harm to a Child, and was sentenced to two years in prison and two years of extended supervision for the charge of Sexual Assault of a Child by a Person Who Works or Volunteers with Children.

According to court records, Kitzis’ prison terms will be served concurrently, meaning at the same time.