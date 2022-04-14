GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A former band teacher at Beaumont Elementary School is facing multiple charges related to alleged incidents of him touching fifth-graders during class.

According to the criminal complaint, 26-year-old Kelton Jennings is accused of inappropriately touching fifth-grade girls. The alleged incidents reportedly happened during band class. Jennings was arrested by police not long after he resigned from his position back on March 4.

Jennings became employed at Beaumont Elementary School in October 2021. The Child Protective Services (CPS) Reports said Jennings made three girls feel uncomfortable. He would allegedly run his hands down their chest after adjusting their instruments from behind.

He also reportedly called the girls ‘lovely’ or ‘baby’, and allegedly refused to stop even after one girl asked him to.

One victim said Jennings would touch her in the chest area in an upward movement. She said she would try to push him off, but he would not leave. She also said other people were touched in similar ways.

Another victim said it started when Jennings was trying to help her position her instrument and he touched her chest area. Jennings allegedly rubbed his hands across her chest and over her sweater before going to the instrument.

The victim said she was not sure if it was an accident or not because he was trying to help her with the violin. She also mentioned that all the girls in band class huddled up during recess to talk about Jennings because he was touching them in ‘spots’.

A witness spoke with authorities and told of an accident where Jennings allegedly rubbed both of a victim’s breasts. There was some mention of girls getting touched on their necks as well.

Jennings is facing the following charges:

Repeated Acts of Sexual Assault of a Child Felony Could face up to sixty years in prison

1st Degree Child Sexual Assault – Sexual Contact With a Child Under Age 13 Felony Could face up to sixty years in prison



Beaumont Elementary School is located on Green Bay’s west side on Gatewood Street.

Local 5 will continue to update this story as more details are released.