Former Governor Scott Walker honored in Golden Eagle Dinner

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker achieved the rank of Eagle Scout long before becoming interested in politics.
On Wednesday September 10, the Boy Scouts of America, Bay-Lakes Council honored him in its Green Bay area Golden Eagle Dinner.
Walker discussed what it takes to reach the rank of Eagle Scout, saying the person who makes this achievement is responsible for living up to that calling for the rest of their life.
The Bay-Lakes Council Golden Eagle Dinner is held in 4 locations in Northeast Wisconsin and Michigan’s UP. The final dinner is on Thursday, September 19th at North Shore Golf Club. Guest Speaker will be Tiger Woods’ caddie Joe LaCava.
Related: