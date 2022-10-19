CARROLLTON, Tx. (WFRV) – A former Grand Chute police officer died in the line of duty while responding to a DWI in Texas on Tuesday.

According to a release from the Carrollton Police Department, Officer Steve Nothem was hit and killed when his squad car was crashed into by an 82-year-old driver on October 18, around 10:20 p.m.

The driver who hit the squad car, Phillip Parker, was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident.

Officer Nothem was transported to the Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano, and life-saving measures were unsuccessful.

Carrollton Police say that Nothem leaves behind a wife, a 13-year-old son, twin 6-year-old sons, and a 1-year-old daughter.

First and foremost, he’d want you to know how much he adored his wife and four children. Second, though, he’d hold up four fingers and hide his thumb to make sure you knew his name was pronounced “no-thumb”. We are devastated by the loss of our favorite Wisconsin transplant, but we are comforted by the everlasting memories we have of his goofy demeanor, kind heart, and unforgettable Wisconsin accent on our radios. Carrollton Police Department

Prior to Nothem’s law enforcement career, he served for many years in the U.S. Marines.