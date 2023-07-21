GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A former Green Bay elementary school teacher was found guilty by a trial on all four counts relating to the sexual assault of students dating back to 2015.

David Villareal received a sentence of 50 years of initial confinement with 20 years of extended supervision on July 21. According to Brown County Circuit Court Judge Donald Zuidmulder, it’s effectively a life sentence, with Villareal being 48 years old.

Villareal, who was a bilingual teacher at Baird Elementary School, was arrested back in April 2021 after allegations were made that he had sexually assaulted a child.

Villareal was reportedly placed under administrative leave at Baird Elementary after the allegations surfaced. He had worked for the school district since 2014.

“In my long service, I’ve come to conclude that sometimes people have a very dark side and they can present a facade of being highly religious or being an exemplary citizen but then behind all of that they commit some horrific acts,” said Judge Zuidmulder. “So that’s the real dilemma, who are you?”

How is it not an absolute fact that every parent in this town, in this state, and in this nation, should be confident that when they send their children to a public school, that that’s a safe place? And how can it be that a professional teacher entrusted with these children would conduct themselves in the manner that you did? Now I am holding you responsible. Brown County Circuit Court Judge Donald Zuidmulder

Villareal received the following sentences:

Count 1 : 1st Degree Child Sex Assault – Contact w/Person under 16-Use/Threat of Force/Violence (Actor is 18) 25 years of initial confinement & 10 years of extended supervision

: 1st Degree Child Sex Assault – Contact w/Person under 16-Use/Threat of Force/Violence (Actor is 18) Count 2 : 1st Degree Child Sex Assault – Sexual Contact or Sexual Intercourse w/ Person under Age of 13 25 years of initial confinement & 10 years of extended supervision

: 1st Degree Child Sex Assault – Sexual Contact or Sexual Intercourse w/ Person under Age of 13 Count 3 : 1st Degree Child Sex Assault – Sexual Contact or Sexual Intercourse w/ Person under Age of 13 15 years of initial confinement & 10 years of extended supervision

: 1st Degree Child Sex Assault – Sexual Contact or Sexual Intercourse w/ Person under Age of 13 Count 4 : Repeated Sexual Assault of Same Child (At Least 3 Violations of 1st or 2nd Degree Sexual Assault) 10 years of initial confinement & 10 years of extended supervision

: Repeated Sexual Assault of Same Child (At Least 3 Violations of 1st or 2nd Degree Sexual Assault)

Count 2 will run consecutive to Count 1, and Counts 3 and 4 are concurrent to Count 2, Judge Zuidmulder stated in the sentencing hearing.