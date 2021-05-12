Former Green Bay Mayor Mike Monfils passes away

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Mayor Eric Genrich has announced the passing of Mike Monfils, former mayor of Green Bay.

Monfils served as mayor from 1975-1979. He created the first office of personnel and developed the city’s first comprehensive plan in more than fifty years. According to Mayor Genrich, he also championed the creation of the state’s Tax Increment Finance law that continues to be an effective economic development tool.

“On behalf of the citizens of Green Bay, I express my sincere condolences to his family and friends and wish Mayor Monfils everlasting peace,” says Mayor Eric Genrich.