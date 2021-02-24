GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Former Green Bay Packer among 3 ex-NFL players who receive grants for their foundations

by:

Posted:

NEW YORK (AP) — Three ex-NFL players, including former Green Bay Packer Harry Sydney, were awarded funding for their nonprofit foundations.

The two other players were Chris Long and Twan Russell.

Created in 2018, the award is a component of the NFL Foundation’s Player Foundation Grant initiative and supports ex-players in their commitment to making their communities “healthy, happy and safe.” A total of $120,000 is being awarded.

Sydney’s foundation is My Brother’s Keeper, which is a mentoring program designed to help boys and men to overcome obstacles to become productive members in our community.

Local 5 will host Sydney on Feb. 26 at 9:30 a.m. to talk more about his program.

