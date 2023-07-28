ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – A former restaurant space in one of Green Bay’s strongest retail corridors is available for lease, giving owners an opportunity to cash in on a location right next to Lambeau Field.

Formerly known as Moe’s Southwest Grill, the location at 2101 is now on the market for lease. The 2,607-square-foot building is located right next to Buffalo Wild Wings and Coldstone, making it one of the most prominent locations available.

Moe’s Southwest Grill says the location is temporarily closed, but there is no word on why the Tex-Mex-style restaurant has shut down.

2101 South Oneida Street (Indiana Schilz/WFRV)

Local 5 News has reached out to Moe’s Southwest Grill for a statement but has yet to hear back.

Within walking distance of Lambeau Field and near plenty of hotels, the building is a green light for any retail business looking to relocate.

For more information on the listing, you can click here.