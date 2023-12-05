GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – He’s been known as one of the funniest comedians in the United States, and now, he’s coming to Green Bay in 2024.

Known for his role in the hit TV show “Impractical Jokers,” Joe Gatto has announced the second round of dates for his ongoing 2023 tour, “Joe Gatto’s Night of Comedy,” and he’ll be stopping at The Weidner in Green Bay on Friday, March 15, 2024.

Gatto has toured with the Jokers live comedy show to sold-out crowds across the world, including legendary arenas such as Madison Square Garden in New York and the O2 Arena in London.

Currently, Gatto tours with his stand-up solo show in sold-out theaters across the United States and says he lives by a code of pastry and family, loving his wife, two children, and cannoli.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 8 at 10:00 a.m. through Ticket Star on The Weidner Center’s website.