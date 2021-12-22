Former Kimberly High Schooler qualifies for 2022 Winter Olympics

(WFRV) – Paul Schommer tried to make the 2018 Winter Olympics, now four years later year he was one of the first people announced for the United State’s Biathlon Team for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Schommer, along with Jake Brown, were announced by Team USA to have qualified for the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. Schommer and Brown both qualified in the same race, the men’s 20-kilometer individual event on Nov. 27. That race happened in Oestersund, Sweden and was the opening race of the IBU World Cup 2021-22 calendar.

Schommer posted a personal-best finish of 22nd.

“I first got into cross country skiing when I was a sophomore, when I was a senior in high school, I decided I wanted to go do it at the collegiate level,” said Schommer, an alumnus of Kimberly High School.

Back in 2017, Schommer said he spent about 30 hours a week of just physical training to get ready.

What is a biathlon? It is a winter sport that combines cross-country skiing and rifle shooting. Contestants ski through a cross-country trail whose distance is divided into shooting rounds. Depending on the event missed shots with the rifle could end up adding extra distance to the event or time to the contestant’s total.

When Schommer talked with Local 5’s Jordan Lamers back in 2017 he said: “I’m just a kid from Kimberly trying to make it in a sport nobody knows about.”

Well, now he has made it to his sport’s highest level with a chance to bring home an Olympic medal.