Former Little Chute teacher Lavigne to serve prison time

The former Little Chute teacher Jason Lavigne, 46, was sentenced for a crime happening in 1999.

Lavigne was sentenced to five years initial confinement and 11 years of extended supervision for repeated sexual assault of a child.

“I had always looked up to the teachers and thought they were someone I could trust,” said a victim.

“I never thought he’d be sexually assaulting me in his own keyboarding class when i was only 14 years old,” she continued. “Often I wondered, ‘Why is this happening to me?’ and I hated going to that class.”

Jason Lavigne’s sentencing was focused on a series of sexual assaults on the same Little Chute High School student.

The prosecution brought up two other instances of accused sexual assault on minors. One during a boating trip in marinette, the other after the Mile of Music in Appleton. The culmination was prison time.

“The impact on that individual student and the rippling effect on the people around her–parents, siblings, aunts, uncles has a ripling effect,” said Judge Vincent Biskupic. “It destroys your trust.”

In September, he will stand trial in Marinette County court for another sexual assault.