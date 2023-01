MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A former Two Rivers teacher was convicted of having sex with a student and has been sentenced to three months behind bars.

35-year-old Rebecca Kilps had a plea and sentence hearing in the Manitowoc County Courthouse on Wednesday afternoon.

She was charged with three counts of sexual assault of a child back in May 2022. Following her sentence, she will have three years of probation.

No additional details were provided.