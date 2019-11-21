Former Menasha City Hall becomes site of new local hub

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) — The former site of the Menasha City Hall could soon be home to a new “hot spot” in the Fox Cities.

The Main Street building will soon be the site of Menasha Market, which organizers hope will become the city’s newest hub for creation, inspiration, and commerce. Kim Massey, the founder of Menasha Market, says the space will feature a grocery store, a food court, and pop-up markets.

On Saturday, November 23, community members will get a taste of Menasha Market with a soft opening. “It’s just a way for the community to come in and check out what we’re doing,” says Jean Detjen, the curator of Menasha Market.

Saturday’s soft opening will feature live music, wine, craft beer, and paper art demonstrations. It’s also a chance for local artists to share their creations with the community. “If there are people that are curious about bringing their artisan goods there, handcrafted items, fine art and such, we would like them to come and talk to us,” says Detjen.

Menasha Market plan to hold their grand opening on January 4, 2020.