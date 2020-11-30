FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Former Menasha substitute teacher sentenced to prison for assaulting two young children

Photo courtesy of Winnebago County Jail

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A former Menasha substitute teacher has been sentenced to prison for inappropriately touching two 5-year-old girls last year.

On Monday, 28-year-old Alex Patterson appeared for his sentencing hearing in Winnebago County Court where the judge sentenced him to 15 years in prison followed by 20 years of extended supervision.

Court records show Patterson was found guilty of two counts of 1st Degree Sexual Assault of a Child – Sexual Contact with a Person under the age of 13 in late September.

Three counts of Child Enticement – Sexual Contact were dismissed.

Patterson, of Greenville, had been working as a substitute teacher in the Menasha Joint School District and other area school districts last year when allegations of possible abuse were reported to the police.

While serving as a substitute teacher at Clovis Grove Elementary School, Patterson reportedly sexually assaulted two five-year-old students.

Earlier this year, Patterson accepted a plea deal.

