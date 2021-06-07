Former Menominee County deputy chooses to “stand mute” on sexual assault charges

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) – Brian William Helfert of Menominee has waived his arraignment in writing on Monday morning.

According to Menominee County Prosecuting Attorney, Jeffrey T. Rogg, Helfert is choosing to “stand mute” through his attorney, Trenton Stupak of Escanaba.

Helfert is charged with Child Sexually Abusive Activity, four counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct – first degree, three counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct – third degree, Assault with Intent to Commit Penetration, Gross Indecency Between Males and filed a Sexually Delinquent Person Notice.

According to the prosecuting attorney, Helfert did not physically appear in court on Monday. The Hon. Mary B. Barglind entered pleas of Not Guilty on each of the 16 felony counts against him, following her receipt of the Waiver of Arraignment document.

A Pretrial Conference is scheduled for July 2, 2021 at 9:30 a.m.