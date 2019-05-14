UPDATE: Former Fox Crossing municipal judge sentenced

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — A former Fox Crossing municipal judge has been sentenced for violating a restraining order.

A jury found 66-year-old Len Kachinsky guilty of one of three counts of Violating a Harassment Restraining Order.

The Winnebago County Court sentenced him to six months imposed and stayed sentence, which means he has been placed under the supervision of the Department of Corrections. If he violates the conditions of his supervision, he will serve his sentence at a local jail.

Kachinsky previously served as the attorney to Brendan Dassey during the Theresa Halbach murder trial.

Former Municipal Judge Kachinsky charged with violating restraining order

TUESDAY 5/14/2019 7:10 p.m.

Former Fox Crossing municipal judge, Len Kachinsky is being charged for violating his restraining order.

Kachinsky faces three misdemeanor counts of violate/harassment restraining order. A complaint was filed in the courts on April 22nd.

He made his initial appearance Tuesday morning and will be pack in court for another appearance on June 3rd.