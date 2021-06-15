Former NFL player, Wisconsin star is accused of assault

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — A former NFL player and University of Wisconsin football star is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a young girl.

Forty-four-year-old Thomas Burke is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct in St. Louis County, Minnesota.

According to a criminal complaint, the 7-year-old child told her mother in February that Burke had assaulted her on numerous occasions.

Burke, of Rice Lake, Wisconsin, waived extradition to Minnesota following his arrest. Burke has denied the accusations.

Burke was a defensive end for the Arizona Cardinals from 1999 to 2002 after starring at Wisconsin. He played in 36 career games, starting 12 of them, and had four and a half career sacks.

Burke attended Northwestern High School in Poplar, Wisconsin.