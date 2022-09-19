BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – With November elections approaching quickly, candidates are already busy campaigning for votes, and one Brown County local has announced his decision to run as a write-in candidate for sheriff.

David VanVonderen, a former officer, is aiming to replace sheriff Todd Delain, who has held the position since 2019.

In a written statement, VanVonderen says he believes that the citizens of Brown County deserve a sheriff who is truly concerned about the safety of the area.

“In the next seven weeks, I will explain my plans as Sheriff, how the citizens of Brown County will be protected, and the recruiting, hiring, and maintaining of a full staff of deputies and officers,” explained VanVonderen.