(WFRV) – A former Sheriff’s Sergeant in northern Wisconsin was sentenced to prison after he was charged with stalking a person for over a year and even doing so while he was on duty.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, former Oneida County Sheriff’s Patrol Sergeant Stetson Grant was sentenced to jail after he was found guilty of stalking and disorderly conduct. Grant is 36 years old, and a jury found him guilty of the charges back in February.

He was sentenced to 90 days in jail and three years of probation. Evidence at the trial showed that Grant stalked a person from February 2019 through August 2020.

The criminal complaint said that Grant would stop by the victim’s house without their consent and while he was on duty for the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office. The complaint also stated that Grant would make the victim feel uncomfortable in their own home and he would not leave when asked.

When the victim told Grant they would call the police, Grant allegedly replied, ‘I am the police.’

This conviction was possible because of the efforts of the law enforcement professionals who worked on this case and the bravery of the victim. Thank you to everyone who worked to hold the defendant accountable for his crimes. Attorney General Josh Kaul

Court records show that Grant was initially facing 17 total charges, but was only found guilty of two of them.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will continue to update this story if more details are released.