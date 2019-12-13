Former Oneida Nation Chairman Rick Hill passes away

ONEIDA RESERVATION, Wis. (WFRV) – Former Oneida Nation Chairman, Rick Hill has passed away. According to the tribe, the news came somewhat unexpectantly, “The Oneida Nation is saddened today to share the sad news of the sudden passing of our former Chairman, Rick Hill.”

Hill was elected as Chairman of the Oneida Nation in 2008. He also served as Chairman from 1990-1993, and previously, served as councilman and Vice-Chairman since 1977. Under Chairman Hill’s first term leadership, Oneida signed its first gaming compact with the State of Wisconsin.

The tribe views Chairman Hill as having led the Oneida Nation through some of the most progressive years on its reservation.

While serving his first term, Chairman Hill simultaneously served as Chairman of the National Indian Gaming Association in Washington, D.C., a national tribal advocacy organization that represented 168 federally-recognized tribes in the gaming industry.

Under Chairman Hill’s leadership, NIGA became a nationally-recognized voice in Washington, D.C. on Indian gaming issues and successfully initiated the development of a national set of minimum regulatory standards and policies for tribal governmental gaming.

After Chairman Hill retired from Oneida politics, he went on to pursue his interests in many other joint ventures. He formed The Hill Group, LLC, to consult with various entities to identify economic development projects and partnerships in Indian Country along with equity/debt projects. Chairman Hill also formed RGH Holdings, Inc., to assist and develop real estate both on and off reservations, including the development of the first-ever off-reservation, tribal consortium hotel investment located in Washington, D.C.

His latest passion was pursuing a movie deal that would tell the Jim Thorpe story told accurately by Indians.

The tribe remembers chairman Hill as a skilled negotiator, politician, leader, and jokester, but most importantly as a loving brother.